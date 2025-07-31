Man killed after shooting in DeKalb County gas station parking lot

article

DeKalb County police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a local gas station.

Authorities say the shots rang out in the parking lot on Panola Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department says that they responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, but he did not survive the shooting.

Investigators have not released any details about the victim at this time other than he was in his 20s.

What you can do:

So far, no arrests have been made in the case and investigators are working to learn what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department, send a tip through the free Tip411 app, or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.