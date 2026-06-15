Man jailed in Riverdale after fatal parking lot punching
GRIFFIN, Ga. - A man is behind bars accused of punching a man, leading to his death.
What we know:
Calvin Deonte Edwards was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Friday.
Edwards' arrest stems from a June 9 shooting at a restaurant in the 6300 block of Georgia Highway 85. According to the Riverdale Police Department, officers arrived around 9 p.m. to find Charles Chandler on the ground of the parking lot.
Investigators say Chandler was punched by a man, fell down and hit his head on the concrete. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died on Friday.
The assailant fled the scene in a maroon Dodge Challenger. Police say they were later able to tie Edwards to the crime.
What we don't know:
It is not yet known what led to the initial confrontation between the two men remains unknown.
The relationship between Edwards and Chandler, if any, has not been disclosed.
It is still unclear how police ultimately tied Edwards to the crime or where he was located when arrested.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Riverdale Police Department, who explained how we got it, as well as investigators.