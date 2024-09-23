Man critically injured in shooting in SW Atlanta restaurant's parking lot

The Brief One man has been taken to the hospital and one man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Atlanta. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Taste Restaurant on the 700 block of Poole Place. Investigators say the two men did not know each other and had started arguing in the area before the shooting.



A man is fighting for his life at Grady after a shooting in the parking lot of an Atlanta restaurant.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Taste Restaurant on the 700 block of Poole Place.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened after the victim and another man got into an argument.

Officials say the suspected gunman is in custody and that the two men did not know each other before the fight.

So far, police have not released the identity of either man or said what charges may be filed in the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.