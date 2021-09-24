APD: Man injured in shooting on Metropolitan Parkway

article

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Southwest Atlanta overnight.

Officials say they were called to the 2700 block of Metropolitan Parkway shortly after midnight after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a 62-year-old man shot in the groin area.

Police have not released the identity or the condition of the victim.

As of Friday morning, authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and identify any possible suspects.

IF you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

