Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:42 AM EDT until SAT 11:26 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
4
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:18 AM EDT until TUE 4:15 PM EDT, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Man in custody after US Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police have taken a man into custody after investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident began around 10 a.m. along First Street, NE. Police made contact with the man in the SUV before moving in and taking him into custody. "Everyone is safe," USCP tweeted around 11 a.m. No weapons were found on the man.

6aba7bc7-00301.jpg
95dfd2f2-00901.jpg
01301-1.jpg

Suspicious vehicle in front of Supreme Court prompts investigation, police say

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court.

Several roads were closed in the area during the investigation.

01401.jpg