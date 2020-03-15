Man hospitalized after shootout outside NE Atlanta nightclub

Police are investigating a shootout outside of an Atlanta nightclub that sent one person to the hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the Gold Room nightclub on the 2400 block of Piedmont Road just before 2 Sunday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found one man who had been shot in the abdomen three times.

Officials say the shooting started with a fight inside the nightclub that spilled outside.

That's when two men pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

Police do not know if the hospitalized victim was involved in the confrontation.

"We're not able to talk to him at this time. but that's something that we're working on," APD Capt. Jessica Bruce said. "We don't know his involvement at this time but, like we said, we're still at the front stages of our investigation."

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.