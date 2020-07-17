Man gunned down while investigating power outage, police say

A man was gunned down while investigating why the power went out in his northwest Atlanta home.

Police said just after midnight the lights went out at the home on Griffin Street. A couple of the renters went outside to see what was going on. One of them ended up getting shot by one or two gunmen.

The victim, who appears to be in his mid-30s, died at the scene.

The other man who went outside told detectives he heard three shots and then ran inside for help after his friend got shot.

Investigators don't have a motive for the crime, saying it doesn't appear that anything was stolen from the victim. The only description they have is that one of the shooters might've been wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

The murder took place one block from another fatal shooting two days ago. Detectives don't think the crimes are connected.