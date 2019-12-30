Man found shot to the hip in northwest Atlanta

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in northwest Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Atlanta police were initially dispatched to the 2500 block of Center Street NW around 3:25 p.m. for a shooting victim but were rerouted after a second caller of a victim in the 2400 block of Saint Paul Avenue NW, less than a quarter of a mile away.

Officers said they arrived to find a man near the wood line suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the hip. The man was able to tell officers he was shot along Center Street, but started giving conflicting stories and then became uncooperative, police said.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting and an alleged gunman were not immediately known.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.