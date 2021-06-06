Man fatally shot at Buckhead hotel, Atlanta police investgate

article

The man who was shot at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead has died, Atlanta police confirmed Sunday evening.

Officers went to 3315 Peachtree Rd NE around 2 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where authorities later confirmed he died.

The victim's brother, later identified by police as 29-year-old Marquise Daniel, was taken into police custody.

Daniel faces charges for involuntary manslaughter. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The victim's name was not immediately made available.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.