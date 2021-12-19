Man dies in NW Atlanta house fire, officials say

article

Atlanta Fire Rescue said a man died at home where crews put out flames early Sunday morning in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Firefighters went at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to the 500 block of Jetal Place to find flames emitting heavy smoke.

Firefighters entered the home to find the man unconscious. Emergency personnel transported him to a hospital where he died, officials say.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

