Man dies in NW Atlanta house fire, officials say
ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue said a man died at home where crews put out flames early Sunday morning in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Firefighters went at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to the 500 block of Jetal Place to find flames emitting heavy smoke.
Firefighters entered the home to find the man unconscious. Emergency personnel transported him to a hospital where he died, officials say.
Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
