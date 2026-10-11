Man dead after shooting on Preston Lake Drive in Gwinnett County

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The Brief Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Gwinnett County neighborhood after officers found an unresponsive man. Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim on the ground. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and searching for details on possible suspects.



Officers responded to a report of gunshots in a Gwinnett County neighborhood on Sunday evening and discovered a man dead at the scene.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police officers responded to calls of possible gunshots around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Preston Lake Drive.

While officers were on their way, a second call reported a person lying on the ground.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man and rendered first aid.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Police noted that the incident appears isolated and does not pose an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the man or released suspect details, as they work to notify next of kin and gather information.