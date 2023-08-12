Man convicted of killing transgender woman at Lithonia motel in 2020 over money

article

A Lithonia man has been found guilty of killing a transgender woman at a motel in 2020, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

The guilty verdict was returned by a jury on Aug. 10. Deontavious Brewer, 24, was convicted on charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated assault.

39-year-old Kenneth "Peaches" Armstrong was shot and killed on Nov. 11, 2020, in a room at the Knights Inn on Panola Road in Lithonia. She had been shot multiple times.

Another person inside the room told police that he and Armstrong were asleep when he heard gunshots outside the room. He saw Armstrong had been hit and called 911. The man told police he did not see the shooter, but knew there was an ongoing dispute between the victim, Brewer and a co-defendant, 29-year-old Terrel Battle, another transgender woman over money.

Armstrong and Battle had been longtime friends and reportedly referred to each other as sisters. Armstrong inherited a large amount of money when her father died and shared some with Battle, but then refused to give her an additional $20.

Surveillance video from the motel showed Brewer getting out of a silver BMW driven by Battle, walking to the victim's room, and firing 11 rounds through the window.

Management told police that Battle had lived next door to Armstrong at the motel until Armstrong stopped paying for the room and Battle was evicted.

A day after the murder, a relative of Battle's called police and told them about a Facebook post Battle had made, saying she was going to shoot and kill Armstrong. The family member also said Brewer and Battle showed up at her home after the murder and talked about having killed someone.

Brewer and Battle were arrested at an Atlanta apartment. Brewer reportedly confessed to the shooting and Battle said she drove the getaway vehicle.

Battle pled to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Oct. 11, 2022, and was sentenced to 25 years to serve 20 with the balance on probation.

Brewer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 5.