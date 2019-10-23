Man convicted in Gwinnett Co. child molestation case

A man has been convicted in a 2015 child molestation case in Gwinnett County.

Police were called to an elementary school on March 26, 2015, after a pre-teenager told her school counselor her mother's boyfriend had been inappropriately touching her.

The victim said it happened several times in two different houses when she was 9- and 10-years-old.

According to police, the defendant, whose identity is being withheld, was a local horse trainer at the time of the alleged molestation. He testified he had raised the victim since she was 4-years-old and denied touching her inappropriately.

The defendant was found guilty on one count of child molestation and sentenced to service 10 years in custody and 10 on probabtion.