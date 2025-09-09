Man convicted of Fulton County murder escapes prison in Augusta

article

The Brief Deputies said Stacy Huggins disappeared Thursday while on work release. Investigators believe he walked away from the work site during the day. Huggins, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 136 pounds, was sentenced to life in prison for a 1990 murder in Fulton County.



Authorities are searching for a man convicted of murder in Fulton County who escaped from a transitional center in Augusta while on work release, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said Stacy Huggins disappeared Thursday after reporting to a work assignment at 4337 Wilson Road in Hephzibah but never returned to the Augusta Transitional Center. Investigators believe he walked away from the work site during the day. The sheriff’s office posted about the escape Tuesday on Facebook.

Huggins is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Huggins admitted to shooting a man in the head while drunk at his Fulton County apartment in 1990. He was on probation at the time of the shooting.

He was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty, according to court documents. He has been incarcerated since July 19, 1990.

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple agencies about the search and is waiting to hear back.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or dial 911.