Man convicted for deadly Tucker motel shooting because victim '…was lookin’ at me'

Prosecutors said it took a DeKalb County jury 13 minutes to find a man guilty of shooting and killing another man at a Tucker hotel back in 2019.

Sean Henderson, 47, was found guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Derrick Hinton.

It happened at the Knights Inn in the 2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker on August 29, 2019. Prosecutors said both Henderson and Hinton lived at the motel. The two got into an argument and Henderson ended up shooting Hinton three times.

Witnesses told the jury that Hinton’s girlfriend witnesses it. Another witness said Henderson said that Hinton "…was lookin’ at me" as he walked away from the scene.

Despite first aid being given at the scene, Hinton died at Atlanta Medical Center.

Henderson, meanwhile, gathered his belongings, called an acquaintance to pick him up and went to another motel. Henderson told that acquaintance that Hinton has said something smart to him, so he shot him.

Surveillance video showed Henderson fleeing the scene He was arrested the next day and the murder weapon was seized.

Henderson, during the trial, claimed Hinton had attacked him with a plastic broom and he shot him in self-defense.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus five years by DeKalb Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson.

