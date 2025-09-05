Man arrested in two Buckhead sexual assaults, police seek witnesses

article

The Brief Atlanta police arrested 28-year-old Torrin Mott in two Buckhead assaults. Incidents happened Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at E. Paces Ferry Rd. and Peachtree Rd. Investigators urge witnesses to contact APD’s Special Victims Unit.



A man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults reported in Buckhead this week, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators with the department’s Special Victims Unit said the assaults occurred on Sept. 2 at 960 E. Paces Ferry Road and on Sept. 3 at 3535 Peachtree Road. Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Torrin Mott, who was arrested Sept. 4 and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and urged anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incidents to contact the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-5692.

Police emphasized that while Mott has been arrested, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Officials also noted that the information released so far is preliminary and may change as the investigation develops.