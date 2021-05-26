Man arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at DeKalb County courthouse, deputies say

article

A Lawrenceville man was arrested at the security checkpoint of the DeKalb County Courthouse after police said a loaded handgun was found in his backpack

Marcus Payton, 27, was booked into the DeKalb County jail and charged with carrying a weapon or long gun in an unauthorized location.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Payton was attempting to go through the security checkpoint when deputies spotted a weapon on an x-ray monitor. Deputies said they found a loaded Glock 45 handgun in his backpack.

Payton was taken into custody without incident.

Payton was being held without bond at the DeKalb County jail.

