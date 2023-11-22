Man arrested for trying to steal meat from Bibb County grocery story by stuffing it in his clothes

article

A Warner Robins man was arrested recently after trying to steal $400 worth of meat from the Houston Road grocery store in Bibb County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that the alleged thief put the meat into his clothing and then bit a store employee who confronted him.

The employee that was bit was transported to a medical facility for treatment and the man was arrested.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that man was also wanted on several warrants in a neighboring county.

The man was not identified by Bibb County.

