Man arrested for firing shots near Carroll County school

Deputies in Carroll County have arrested a man for firing shots near a school.

Deputies responded to the area of Sue Alice Lane off of Highway 27, which is near Central High School.

During the investigation, they determined 45-year-old Sean Springer fired several shots into the ground at a home close to the school and baseball field.

Springer is charged with reckless conduct, disrupting or interfering with a public school, and discharging of firearms on or near a public highway or street.