Man arrested at family home after White County shooting

The Brief A woman is recovering after a shot hit her in the face on Lothridge Road early Saturday morning. Authorities tracked down suspected shooter Andrew Landrum Waddell at a home in Baldwin. Members of the Banks County SWAT Team arrested Waddell without incident following a search warrant.



A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Lothridge Road led multi-agency law enforcement to arrest a Cleveland man over the weekend.

Cleveland shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the Lothridge Road area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her face.

White County EMS transported her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Investigators identified the suspect as Andrew Landrum Waddell, 41, of Cleveland.

Multi-agency SWAT arrest

The backstory:

Law enforcement located Waddell at a family member's home in Baldwin. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office and Banks County Sheriff's Office assisted in locating him.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home. The Banks County SWAT Team then took Waddell into custody without incident.

Aggravated assault charges

What's next:

Waddell remains in the White County Jail without bond. He faces a charge of aggravated assault.

The victim continues to recover from her injuries. Multiple agencies, including the Baldwin Police Department and White County EMS, aided in the investigation.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the injured woman.

Officials have not disclosed what led up to the shooting on Lothridge Road.