Lawrenceville man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting two women

A man was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery, Gwinnett County police said.

Officers where called to the scene of a reported assault on April 25 where a 59-year-old woman reported a male followed her and then groped her.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male standing 6 ft. tall, weighing around 180 pounds, and wearing an orange hoodie with jeans.

Then on April 26, officers responded to an assault call where a 47-yeatr-old woman from Lawrenceville stated a man inappropriately touched her. The victim was able to fight the suspect off, authorities said.

The suspect was again identified as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

Police later identified the suspect in both incidents as 22-year-old Xiemohn Cornish.

Xiemohn Cornish, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

An officer was patrolling the area of Sweetwater Road and saw a male who fit the description of the suspect. Cornish gave the officer a false name and birthdate.

Cornish was then arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information to share in this case, should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.