Man arrested after starting fight with deputies

A man was arrested after starting a fight with deputies who were attempting to serve a felony warrant in Jackson County, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving 39-year-old Donald Norman Drahan a felony probation warrant when he slammed a door and kicked a deputy several times.

Drahan was eventually detained. Deputies then found methamphetamine and a glass pipe during a search of Drahan.

Drahan was booked into the Jackson County Jail. He faces several charges including, two counts of felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, terroristic threats and acts, and felony probation violation.