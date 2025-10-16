Man arrested after bomb threat at Piedmont Hospital

The Brief Police say 66-year-old Russell Purser was arrested after a bomb threat call to Piedmont Hospital. Investigators traced the phoned threat to Purser’s address using a recording and phone number provided by security staff. The motive and Purser’s possible connection to the hospital remain unclear as the investigation continues.



Police say a man accused of phoning in a bomb threat to Piedmont Hospital earlier this month has been arrested and charged.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the hospital at 1968 Peachtree Road NW around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 6 after a caller claimed there was a bomb on the property. Security staff told officers they had recorded the threat and obtained the phone number used to make the call.

Investigators with the department’s Homeland Security Unit traced the number to an address, where officers located and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The caller was identified as 66-year-old Russell Purser, who was charged with terroristic threats and taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what may have motivated the bomb threat or whether Russell Purser had any connection to Piedmont Hospital.

Authorities also have not released the recording of the call or details about how investigators linked the phone number to his address.

It’s unclear if additional charges could be filed as the case moves forward.