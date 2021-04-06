Man arrested after body of missing woman discovered in crawlspace of home, deputies say

Investigators in Barrow County said they have arrested a man after finding the body of a missing Gwinnett County woman under the crawlspace of a home Tuesday morning.

Adam Heard was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center on charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking – motor vehicle, theft by taking, and violation of probation.

Deputies said Heard was arrested after discovering the body of Kim Mason, who was reported missing out of Gwinnett County, buried in the crawlspace of a house along Tanners Bridge Road near Monroe Highway.

Kim Mason (Family photo)

Investigators said deputies obtained a search warrant of the home after checking on a tip about Mason’s whereabouts and coming across evidence of a crime.

More charges are pending based on the outcome of the autopsy.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Gwinnett County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in this case.

It was not immediately clear when Heard would make his first appearance.

