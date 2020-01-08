Man arrested after allegedly beating stolen horse in Brookshire

article

A man was arrested after he was allegedly seen beating and punching a stolen horse, police say.

According to the Brookshire Police Department, on January 6, a witness reported seeing a man beating a horse with a lead rope and punching the horse in the face and mouth area while yelling obscenities.

The suspect fled when officers arrived.

Police say the horse, which was found to be stolen, was extremely exhausted, dripping in sweat and shaking uncontrollably. Authorities say the horse fell shortly after and stopped breathing.

Police said Treveon Marques Hillsman was wanted on four outstanding warrants for Cruelty to Livestock (State Jail Felony), Theft of Livestock (3rd Degree Felony), Burglary of a Building (State Jail Felony) and Evading Arrest (Misdemeanor A).

He was later taken into custody on Tuesday at a residence in Austin County by the Brookshire Police Department with the assistance of the Wallis Police Department.

