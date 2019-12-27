Man arrest made in southwest Atlanta shooting

Police in Atlanta arrested a man after officers said a family dispute turned into a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened at a home along Polar Rock Road SW around a little before 10:30 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find Latasha Clifton and Jarronn Smith both suffering from gunshot wounds to their chests. They were both alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

While officers were checking out the first scene, police said they received another 911 call to a home in the 2100 block of Lang Drive SW, which is just up the street. Officer said they found 37-year-old Nick Tanner suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder on the front porch. He also was alert, conscious and breathing when medics took him to Grady.

Investigators determined a family argument grew violent and turned into shots being fired.

Tanner was later arrested and moved to the Grady Detention Center. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No word on when Tanner will make his first appearance.