Man accused of ramming woman's car arrested after fleeing deputies on foot.

The Brief Joshua Sewell intentionally rammed a woman's SUV, threatened her with a shotgun, and fled the scene; he was later apprehended with multiple charges. Extensive law enforcement collaboration, including K-9 units, drones, and a helicopter, was crucial in locating Sewell and ensuring a peaceful resolution. Sheriff Jamie Callaway emphasized the importance of community support and inter-agency cooperation in maintaining public safety.



A man suspected of ramming a woman’s car off a rural Elbert County road and threatening her with a shotgun before fleeing the scene was captured on Thursday.

His arrest comes after a large multi-agency search, according to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

The incident began when a passerby alerted authorities to a black SUV with significant front-end damage driving away from the scene. Deputies followed roadway debris and later found the SUV hidden in a clear-cut area off the road. The driver had initially fled the scene. Madison County authorities informed Elbert County deputies that the incident might be connected to a death investigation in their jurisdiction. They warned that Joshua Sewell, the son of a deceased woman in Madison County, might be heading to Elbert County to harm another woman.

What we know:

Wilkes County K-9 units located the female driver of the SUV hiding in a wooded area with her 1-year-old child. Investigators determined that Sewell had intentionally rammed her vehicle, forcing it off the road, then approached her with a shotgun and shattered the driver’s side window while making threats. The woman escaped with her child into nearby woods. Authorities confirmed that the firearm was never discharged.

Shortly after, Elbert County dispatchers received calls from residents on Grady Cleveland Road reporting a shirtless white male approaching homes and asking for help. Home surveillance footage confirmed the individual to be Joshua Sewell. A K-9 unit from Hart County began tracking Sewell as he fled the area. The pursuit crossed multiple roads and eventually led to a creek along Sweet City Road and back toward Highway 72. Sewell was ultimately taken into custody without incident near the highway with help from a nearby homeowner.

By the numbers:

Sewell faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor pointing or aiming a gun at another, reckless conduct, obstruction, criminal trespass, and hit and run. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Jamie Callaway expressed gratitude for the coordinated response from various agencies. "I want to thank each and every law enforcement officer and agency who worked tirelessly to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion," Callaway said. He also praised the community for its support, stating, "We are committed to building strong partnerships with every public safety agency, and today is a prime example of why that is important. It is also a prime example of the importance of community involvement, and community support, input, and help in the work of keeping Elbert County safe."