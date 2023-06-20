Man accused of groping woman, shooting man outside Gwinnett County restaurant

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man multiple during a confrontation at a local restaurant.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on June 6 at the North Rockbridge Plaza Shopping Center on the 5900 block of South Norcross Tucker Road.

At the scene, officers found the victim in front of the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. At last report, he was still being treated for his injuries.

Investigators say they believe the violence began when the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Carlos Alvear-Olive, inappropriately touched a woman inside the restaurant.

When the victim took Alvear-Olive outside, police say they began to argue. In the argument, Alvear-Olive reportedly pulled out a weapon from his waistband and shot the man multiple times in the torso before walking away from the area.

A still from the security footage (Gwinnett County Police Department)

In a security video provided by police, the man is seen walking away nodding before turning around and firing while his victim reaches his arm out to try and stop him.

The suspect is now wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, and sexual battery. He remains on the run,

If you have any information about where Alvear-Olive could be, call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).