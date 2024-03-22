Man accused of exposing himself to 3 women at Gwinnett County Walmart

article

Detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a man involved in an indecent exposure incident targeting three female victims. The incident occurred on March 18 at the Walmart on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, the man spent over two hours inside the store. During this time, he was observed following three women and exposing his genitals to three women.

One of the victims managed to record the encounter and called 911. However, the man fled the scene in a white Mazda four-door passenger car before law enforcement could arrive.

The man is approximately 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) detectives are urging anyone with information regarding this case to come forward. They can be reached at 770.513.5300. Additionally, those wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.