Man accused of holding woman, children hostage in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman and her children hostage in West Point on Monday, according to police.
What we know:
The West Point Police Department said officers responded to the Happy Hollow Apartments around 2 a.m. after a woman called claiming that her boyfriend, Jarquavious Jamerious Williams, was holding her and her two children hostage.
According to the caller, she and Williams had gotten into a fight after she tried to leave the apartment. During the fight, she told 911 that Williams had pulled out a gun and threatened to "kill anyone that came or attempted to enter the residence, including the police."
Because of that threat, West Point police said they established a perimeter and called in the LaGrange Police Department's SWAT team.
Police said officials texted with Williams while waiting on the SWAT team. Eventually, police said he contacted a family member and said he would surrender.
After that, he came out of the apartment where he was arrested by police. While searching the apartment, officers reported finding an AR-style pistol.
What's next:
Williams was arrested and charged with battery FVA, aggravated assault FVA, cruelty to children 3rd degree FVA, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats. Williams was booked into the Harris County Jail.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release on social media by the West Point Police Department.