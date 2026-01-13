Man accused of holding woman, children hostage in West Point

The Brief Jarquavious Williams was arrested early Monday morning after a standoff at the Happy Hollow Apartments in West Point. A woman and her two children were held hostage following a domestic dispute involving a firearm, police say. Williams surrendered peacefully after communicating with police and family members, according to officials. An AR-style pistol was recovered from the scene.



A man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman and her children hostage in West Point on Monday, according to police.

What we know:

The West Point Police Department said officers responded to the Happy Hollow Apartments around 2 a.m. after a woman called claiming that her boyfriend, Jarquavious Jamerious Williams, was holding her and her two children hostage.

According to the caller, she and Williams had gotten into a fight after she tried to leave the apartment. During the fight, she told 911 that Williams had pulled out a gun and threatened to "kill anyone that came or attempted to enter the residence, including the police."

Because of that threat, West Point police said they established a perimeter and called in the LaGrange Police Department's SWAT team.

Police said officials texted with Williams while waiting on the SWAT team. Eventually, police said he contacted a family member and said he would surrender.

After that, he came out of the apartment where he was arrested by police. While searching the apartment, officers reported finding an AR-style pistol.

What's next:

Williams was arrested and charged with battery FVA, aggravated assault FVA, cruelty to children 3rd degree FVA, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, false imprisonment, and terroristic threats. Williams was booked into the Harris County Jail.