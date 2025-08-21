Man accused of attacking 77-year-old at Cobb County home

article

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after police say he attacked a homeowner who caught him in his bedroom.

Authorities say a call about a possible person hit by a vehicle turned out to be something much stranger.

What we know:

Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the 3000 block of Sandy Plains Road after receiving multiple 911 calls on Wednesday afternoon.

When officers went to the scene, they found a 77-year-old man on the sidewalk bleeding from the head.

Investigators say they learned that the man had returned home to find 29-year-old Onur Yenihayat of Marietta in his bedroom.

When the man confronted Yenihayat, police say he attacked the homeowner, hitting him multiple times with a piece of wood.

The homeowner fled outside and told officers that he believed Yenihayat had gone back into the home.

After searching the building, officers discovered that Yenihayat was no longer inside. The county's License Plate Recognition cameras later showed his car leaving the area shortly after the first call to police.

On Thursday morning, officers found Yenihayat driving on Shallowford Road and took him into custody without incident.

What they're saying:

Authorities say that rumors circulated on social media that the situation was a shooting, but that the claim was "misinformation" from "false reports."

What you can do:

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.