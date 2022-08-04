Mall of America shooting reported, mall on lockdown

Mall of America in Bloomington is on lockdown Thursday afternoon, but mall security could not confirm to FOX 9 reports of a shooting at the mall.

"We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information," the Bloomington Police Department tweeted at 4:51 p.m. Thursday.

Posts on social media show chaos and confusion as people rushed out of the building.

According to posts on social media from FOX 55's Andy Paras, cops with rifles are in the mall and a message to people on the mall PA system instructed them to take shelter.

"I was just asked politely to leave by one of these officers. People are still walking in. Just saw a family wheel a woman in on a wheelchair like nothing happening," Paras tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.