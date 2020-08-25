Makeshift memorial set up for victims of double shooting at Atlanta gas station

A drive-by shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station left one man dead and wounded a man who was disabled.

Atlanta police said the double shooting happened on Cleveland Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Family members of Darion Jester are devastated.

They said the 30-year-old was pumping gas and had only left the house to get some chips. Jester was shot in the head and the shoulder and succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A 44-year-old father of three, who uses a prosthetic leg to walk, was getting off a MARTA. He was crossing Cleveland Avenue on a walker when he was shot in his other leg.

"All I know out of nowhere, I heard ‘bam, bam, bam, bam’ and I end up getting hit and ended up with a hole in my leg," the father said.

"An innocent person, minding your business and you end up getting randomly shot for something you know nothing about. That is crazy," the man, who did not want to reveal his name, remarked.

Atlanta police at the gas station Tuesday afternoon told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor the shooter's car was likely a black Chevrolet Malibu, not white as first thought.

Those who knew Jester had planned to gather at the Chevron for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

Atlanta police have no suspects in the deadly double shooting.