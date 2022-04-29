Missing 17-year-old Lithonia girl may be in metro Atlanta area

article

Georgia law enforcement need your help finding a 17-year-old Lithonia girl who has been missing for over half a year.

It's been nearly eight months since 17-year-old Makayla Austin left her home in Lithonia and did not return. She was last seen on Sept. 6, 2021.

Investigators believe the missing teenager could still be in Georgia either around Lithonia or somewhere in Atlanta.

Officials described the Austin as 5-foot-4-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information where Makayla Austin could be, please call the DeKalb County Police Department at 1-678-406-7929.