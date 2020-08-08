Major car crash closes lanes on I-75 NB in Bartow County

All lanes along I-75 northbound along a stretch in Bartow County are closed due to a major wreck Saturday evening, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

According to GDOT, the lane closure is in effect south of Exit 288 and SR 113 Main Street.

Georgia State Patrol and Bartow County emergency response unit are on scene investigating.

FOX 5 saw several paramedics and a life helicopter respond to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No word on when the scene is expected to be cleared.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.