Body of teen found on Madison County lake
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is mourning the loss of their son after he reportedly drowned in Madison County.
What we know:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, EMS and water rescue reported the drowning at Lake Deerfield near Floyd Road where the 16-year-old boy had been swimming.
His body was found by a dive team and other assisting agencies.
"Please say a prayer for this family during this tragic incident and the next few days ahead," the sheriff's office said on social media.
The Source: The information in this article was shared by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.