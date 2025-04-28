Body of teen found on Madison County lake

The Brief A 16-year-old boy reportedly drowned while swimming at Lake Deerfield in Madison County. His body was recovered by a dive team and other assisting agencies. The Madison County Sheriff's Office requested prayers for the grieving family during this tragic time.



A family is mourning the loss of their son after he reportedly drowned in Madison County.

What we know:

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, EMS and water rescue reported the drowning at Lake Deerfield near Floyd Road where the 16-year-old boy had been swimming.

His body was found by a dive team and other assisting agencies.

"Please say a prayer for this family during this tragic incident and the next few days ahead," the sheriff's office said on social media.