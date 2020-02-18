Macon high school senior accepted to 23 colleges

A Macon high school senior has a very big decision ahead of her, and she's got a lot of options.

Central High School senior Allison Flowers has now been accepted to 23 different colleges.

Flowers says she always loved going to school from an early age and now all her hard work is paying off.

While reflecting on her accomplishments, Flowers says there's one person she wishes could see her graduate, her grandfather.

"I know how proud he was of me. I wanted to give up, but my mom, she told me that's not what he would have wanted," she said.

In addition to all of her acceptances, Flowers has also earned more than $400,000 in scholarships.

She's narrowed down her choices to three: Mercer, Georgia Southern, and Kennesaw State.