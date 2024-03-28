Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Macland Road in Cobb County

A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after police say he was thrown off his bike during a multi-vehicle crash in Cobb County on Wednesday.

The Cobb County Police Department says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Macland Road at Line Tree Lane.

According to investigators, a gray 2019 Suzuki ZX636 motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Charles Hardin was heading east on Macland Road. The bike hit an Infiniti FX which was trying to turn left.

Officials say Hardin was ejected from the bike and slammed into a Honda CR-V that was behind the Infinity.

Medics rushed Hardin to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The other drivers were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.