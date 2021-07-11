Police: Lyft passenger shot multiple times in Little Five Points

A metro Atlanta man who was riding in a Lyft found himself riding in an ambulance early Saturday morning.

Atlanta police say the victim was shot several times on the 300 block of Moreland Avenue near Little Five Points shortly after 2 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim and a friend were passengers in a Lyft rideshare car when they heard gunshots that appeared to come from another car.

Shortly afterward, the man realized that he had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. At last notification, he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Officials have not said anything about what could have caused the shooting or identified any potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

