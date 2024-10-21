Christian college sues Georgia over financial aid restrictions

A Georgia Christian college has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the state of discrimination over excluding students from receiving financial aid.

Luther Rice College and Seminary and the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit last week in federal court.

Private schools that are considered a "school or college of theology or divinity" are excluded from state student aid programs.

The Lithonia school's lawyers argue that Georgia officials are harming high school and college students by not letting them take advantage of the aid.

"By unlawfully discriminating against Luther Rice’s religious beliefs, Georgia officials are ultimately hurting the state’s students," said ADF Senior Counsel Ryan Tucker, director of the Center for Christian Ministries. "Georgia high school students can’t receive dual credit by taking classes at Luther Rice; college students who choose Luther Rice are denied much-needed financial aid available to students at other colleges. On behalf of all Georgia’s students, we are urging the court to uphold Luther Rice’s constitutional protections by guaranteeing that the school can fully participate in student aid programs while still adhering to its religious beliefs, character, and exercise."

The school wrote in the suit that it faces the choice of giving up its religious character and allowing it to be equal to other Georgia schools or maintain its religious mission and not receive the state benefits.

Lawyers argue that choice is unconstitutional.