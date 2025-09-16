Ludacris visits Covenant House Georgia to inspire young artists

article

The Brief Ludacris visited Covenant House Georgia to meet young artists Youth shared original music and received feedback from him Shelter says music is a powerful tool for healing from trauma



Grammy-winning rapper and Atlanta native Ludacris recently paid a visit to Covenant House Georgia, offering encouragement and feedback to several young people receiving support from the shelter.

What we know:

Four aspiring artists who are part of the nonprofit program shared their original music with Ludacris, who listened and gave them advice on songwriting, production, and beats.

The visit was made possible through Notes for Notes, a program that provides free access to musical instruments, instruction, and recording studio space for youth.

Dig deeper:

Covenant House Georgia serves young people experiencing homelessness or escaping trafficking. Staff said music often provides an outlet for processing trauma and building confidence as they work toward stability and independence.