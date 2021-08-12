Expand / Collapse search

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will run for governor of NY in 2022

By Wire and Staff Report
Published 
Updated 1 day ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Kathy Hochul lays out plans for when she becomes governor

Kathy Hochul made her first appearance Wednesday as the soon-to-be governor of New York, and the current Lieutenant Governor's message was she is ready to clean house and move the state forward.

NEW YORK - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo's term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.

"Yes I will. I fully expect to," Hochul said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "I am prepared for this. I have led a life working in every level of government, from Congress to local government. I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility and I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again but right now I need their faith, I need their prayers and I need their support to make sure we get this right."

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014, will become the first woman to be New York's governor when Cuomo's resignation becomes official on Aug. 24.

Hochul deflected questions about whether the state Assembly should proceed with impeachment proceedings despite Cuomo's impending exit, telling NBC, "I don’t believe it’s my position to weigh in on that situation."

Hochul says she is ready

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters on Wednesday that she didn't expect to become governor of New York in this way but that she is prepared to lead. She said she will be assembling a staff and a cabinet in the coming days and weeks.

Asked whether there should be mask mandates in schools to contain the spread of COVID-19, Hochul said she does not yet have the authority to make that call, but said, "I believe that there’ll end up being mask mandates."

Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment trial after Attorney General Letitia James released a report concluding he sexually harassed 11 women and describing a toxic work environment in his administration.

Hochul news conference

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about taking over as governor when Andrew Cuomo resigns in less than two weeks. She then answered questions from reporters.

Cuomo, 63, denies that he touched anyone inappropriately and said his instinct was to fight back against the harassment claims. But he said it was best for him to step aside so the state’s leaders could "get back to governing."

The 62-year-old Hochul, who gave her first news conference as governor in waiting on Wednesday, reiterated that she will not tolerate harassment in her administration.

"I want to make sure that there’s a message that I’m tough," Hochul said Thursday. "I’m not going to put up with anything that crosses the line or even comes close to the line because this should be an environment where all people, women, members of the LGBTQ community, anyone, is free of harassment that they can come to work, work for the people of New York state, focus and get the job done."

Hochul already has at least one challenger in Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin. In an interview Thursday with FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York,’ Zeldin says he wants to restore prosperity across the Empire State.

Rep. Zeldin talks governor's race

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin is planning on running for governor of New York on the Republican ticket.

"For the first time going into a midterm in my entire lifetime, I think there are a lot of New Yorkers who are hitting their breaking point right now," said Zeldin. "I think there are New Yorkers fleeing or thinking about fleeing. You have people citing the cost of living, rising crime, the quality of education, they want to have balance, they want to have political balance. They want to see our law enforcement supported more, not less."

When asked about potentially facing Hochul in 2022, Zeldin said a Hochul administration would be more of the same Cuomo-style politics.

"That was the same administration that she was in. She was his lieutenant. There were so many different scandals and a lot of investigations ongoing," added Zeldin.

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul is in line to become governor of New York when Andrew Cuomo resigns. Here are some quick facts about the seasoned public official. (Produced by Arun Kristian Das)