Lovejoy student records teacher saying he wants to 'control' his wife

The Brief A Lovejoy High School teacher was recorded saying women "are not supposed to know more than we let them know." Clayton County Public Schools has removed the student from the class and is reviewing the incident. The student’s mother is calling for the teacher’s termination, saying his comments were about "control."



Clayton County Public Schools is reviewing a classroom incident after a Lovejoy High School student recorded his teacher making comments students say were derogatory toward women.

The student’s mother says the district has moved her son to a different class but has not provided more information.

What they're saying:

Freshman Noah Williams says it happened Oct. 9 in world history. He hit record when the teacher asked, "Was it good or bad to educate a woman?"

"When I heard it the first time, I was just like shocked," Williams told FOX 5.

In the recording, the teacher says, "Women are not supposed to know more than we let them know." When a student asked what rights he would want for his wife, the teacher replied, "I don’t want her to know nothing, I want her to know just very little so I can control her paycheck, tell her when to eat, sleep," then added, "I’m just saying but of course that’s personal but as a teacher I have to tell yall that women are entitled to the same education and quality of education."

Williams sent the video to his mother, Patricia Williams.

"He said all of that with young ladies in the classroom, that one little girl tried to stand up for all the women in the world, and he said no, he said it’s about control. He shut her down," she said.

The other side:

In a statement, the district said it is reviewing the situation and declined further comment.

"He needs to be let go because his old way of thinking is never going to work for our future," Patricia Williams said. "This is our future, my son, he is the future."