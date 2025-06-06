‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Khadiyah 'KD' Lewis dies at 44

article

The Brief Khadiyah "KD" Lewis, known for her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta , has died at 44; she was prominently featured in Seasons 3 and 4 alongside rapper Yung Joc. Lewis’ brother, Elijah Inegbedion, confirmed her death with an emotional tribute, calling her legacy "something most individuals can only dream of." Lewis will be buried in her hometown of Oklahoma City, with a Zoom memorial planned; the family has requested privacy and has not disclosed a cause of death.



Khadiyah "KD" Lewis, who gained national attention through her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has died at the age of 44.

What we know:

Lewis’ death was confirmed by her brother, Elijah Inegbedion, who honored her memory in a heartfelt social media tribute.

"Been at a loss for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous," he wrote. "Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis. You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!"

According to her obituary, Lewis died on May 30 and will be laid to rest in Oklahoma City, her birthplace. A virtual memorial service via Zoom is also being organized for those who wish to honor her life from afar.

Lewis is survived by her parents, Debra Body and David Clark Lewis Jr., her sisters Rasheedah Lewis and Nia T. Hill, and her brothers Jamaal Lewis and Ahmedu Elijah Inegbedion.

What we don't know:

No details regarding the cause of death have been shared. The Shade Room, which first broke the news, reported that the family has requested privacy and does not plan to disclose further information at this time.

The backstory:

Lewis joined the cast during Season 3 of the VH1 reality series and later appeared in a recurring role in Season 4. Her relationship with rapper Yung Joc, whom she reportedly met while working in real estate, became a major focus of the show. Their romance, marked by ups and downs, became a prominent storyline before the two reportedly ended their relationship before Season 5, citing alleged infidelity and complications involving the mothers of Yung Joc’s children.