Louisiana chefs spice up Atlanta restaurants 

From the bayou to the Big Easy, Louisiana is a beautiful and diverse state famous for many things – not the least of which is its cuisine. And for one night only, some of the state’s top chefs are bringing their skills east, cooking up a taste of Cajun Country right here in Metro Atlanta.



Louisiana in Atlanta Restaurant Night is happening tonight at some of Metro Atlanta’s hottest culinary spots, including Bacchanalia, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Mary Mac’s Tea Room, and Canoe. So how does it work? Easy – eleven Louisiana chefs are “setting up shop” at the local restaurants, bringing a taste of the bayou here to the Peach State. Among those visiting chefs is Tenney Flynn, chef and owner of famed New Orleans restaurant GW Fins; Flynn won’t feel too out of place as he takes over the kitchen at il Giallo, considering he grew up in his father’s Stone Mountain restaurant and began his fine dining career with the Atlanta’s Buckhead Life Group. Also here in Atlanta for the event is Chef Amy Sins, a Louisiana native and creator of culinary entertainment company Langlois, who will be cooking at local favorite Canoe, and Chef Lyle Broussard, who comes from the Jack Daniel’s Bar & Grill at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles and will be "taking over" FOX 5 favorite Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.



For a full list of participating restaurants and chefs, click over to the Louisiana in Atlanta Restaurant Night website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a very literal taste of Louisiana with Chefs Flynn, Sins, and Broussard at Canoe in Vinings!