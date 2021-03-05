Lost your job during the pandemic? There's help

For those who lost their job during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's help. A non-profit in Cobb County is offering free training and even a potential job.

"There are a great number of individuals that are unemployed throughout the country," said Sonya Grant, the director of WorkSource Cobb.

The pandemic is impacting businesses large and small. Jobs were lost at a tremendous rate. WorkSource Cobb has now launched a fast-track initiative to help get people back to work before their unemployment runs out.

"We're focused on high demand industries, with high wages, because of the number of dislocated workers," said Grant.

Grant and others determined which jobs are in high demand, pay well, and training can be completed within three to 12 weeks.

"We're talking about it, we're talking about healthcare, we're talking about construction," said Aida Jones with WorkSource Cobb.

Advertisement

WorkSource Cobb connects job-seekers with various schools and training facilities and they pay for it.

"We can pay up to $10,000 for an individual to be trained," said Grant.

Once training is complete, there are job opportunities waiting.

"We've vetted employers who have already committed to interviewing the individuals and possibly hiring them," said Jones.

Telisa Vernon had been in payroll processing for 20 years. When COVID hit she was out of a job.

"I was really at a low point in my life with not having a job," said Vernon.

Through WorkSource Cobb, Vernon enrolled in Kennesaw State University and is studying human resources.

"I was looking for other options, ways that I could better myself," said Vernon.

Grant says other Cobb County residents who are unemployed can also take this time while they're job searching and get on the fast track to a whole new career.

"I tell now is the time to look at yourself through a different lens. What would you like to do? What do you feel like you'd be happy doing?" said Grant.

The fast track initiative was just launched last week. More than 100 people have already inquired about it. If you'd like to find out more send an email to information@cobbworks.org. Use the code FastTrack.