Lost wallet returned to Florida woman by unidentified man

By FOX 13 News staff
Updated 23 hours ago
Good Samaritan returns wallet found at Florida Walmart

A Florida woman thought her wallet was long-gone while shopping at a Walmart. Later, her home surveillance video showed an unknown man returning the wallet. She hopes to find out who he is to thank him.

YULEE, Fla. - A woman in north Florida is hoping to track down the good Samaritan who found her lost wallet at a Walmart and dropped it off at her home.

According to First Coast News, Debra Glover-Crosby was shopping at the northern Jacksonville store on Saturday when she noticed she had lost her wallet and had to pay with cash. As she was heading home, her doorbell security system notified her someone was at the front door.

The footage, shared on her Facebook page, showed the unknown man ringing the doorbell.

"Camera recording," the camera's automated system said.

"Hey, how are you doing? I found your wallet at Walmart," the man explained as a nearby dog is heard barking.

"Hey Ms. Crosby, I found your wallet at Walmart in River City...I’m going to put it by the Amazon boxes," the man continued. He didn't identify himself and walked away.

Glover-Crosby said all of the wallet's contents were still there. She told FOX 13 she hopes someone can identify the good Samaritan.

Glover-Crosby is a science teacher over at Yulee Middle School and said her experience could be a lesson on kindness, First Coast News reports.

"If he is watching this, I want him to know that he makes me so proud," Crosby said. "I have three sons of my own and I would hope that they do the exact same thing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report