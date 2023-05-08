Lori Vallow murder trial day 24: Ex-FBI special agent continues testimony

A former special agent with the FBI was back on the stand Monday in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

Doug Hart began his testimony on May 5, detailing text messages to Chad Daybell from Lori's iCloud account.

Lori Vallow is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's wife of nearly 30 years, Tammy Daybell.

Since Friday, he’s been going over a 160-page summary of his investigation into Lori. Specifically, iCloud data regarding her two kids who were missing from September 2019 until June 2020.

The jury heard dozens of texts between Lori and Chad Daybell, her husband and alleged co-conspirator.

Her and Chad's texts mainly discussed life insurance money in connection to the deaths of their spouses and planning their new life. Hart testified that records showed Lori and Chad attended the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints temple in Gilbert as early as November 2018.

This was several months before Lori's fourth husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed and nearly a year before Chad's wife Tammy died.

The term "death percentage" was a topic in the text messages – Lori would ask Chad about percentages for her kids and Tammy.

Hart said the closer the number was to zero or a hundred, the closer the person mentioned was to death.

In a text from Lori to Chad, she asked, "Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out? What should I be doing?"

After Sept. 8, 2019, Hart says there was no evidence of Tylee on Lori's iCloud, and after Sept. 23 that year, also no evidence of JJ.

Questions remain on who will Lori's defense call to the stand, and will she testify?

Audio from May 8's testimony:

