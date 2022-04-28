'Look twice, save a life': More motorcycles on the road as weather warms

Look twice, save a life. That's the message from law enforcement now that the weather is warmer and more motorcycles are on the road.

"It takes one second for someone's life to be completely flipped upside down," said Jesse Hughen.

Hughen was riding his motorcycle with some friends over the weekend, his 9-year-old daughter, Lela, was on the back of his bike.

Police said when they were at the intersection of Delk Road and Franklin Gateway in Marietta, they collided with a car. Hughen and Lela were thrown from the bike.

"I was hazy and out of it when i woke up, they were cutting the clothes off me and I knew it was bad. I hit my head so hard it cracked my helmet which caused a brain bleed in my head," Hughen told FOX 5 from his hospital bed.

Hughen also broke more than a dozen bones in his body.

Lela ended up with a broken leg and a concussion.

The driver of the car, Marcus Goncalves, was arrested on reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and a number of other charges.

"One quick impulsive decision by this driver affected three lives," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Marietta police are telling drivers to watch out for motorcycles. They're smaller and can be harder to see that a car or truck, that's why it's crucial for drivers to pay attention, especially this time of year.



"How many times have we heard the phrase, ‘Look twice, save a life?’ It's spring, the weather has turned beautiful, motorcyclists are going to be out on the road, individuals and those in groups, please realize we share the road with them," said Officer McPhilamy.

"Take an extra second, double check, make sure no one is coming. Thank goodness this wasn't a lot worse, especially having my daughter with me," said Hughen, who has a long road fo recovery ahead of it.

Police said it's not just motorcycles. With this beautiful weather, there are a lot more people trying to share the road, including cyclists and pedestrians. Police said drivers need to be alert and pay attention.