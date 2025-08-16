Longtime Haralson County deputy dies

article

The Brief Sgt. Ricky Parks served in law enforcement for 37 years. He spent the past two decades with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and had been a sergeant for more than 12 years. He was named Deputy of the Year and received the Medal of Valor for bravery, according to the sheriff’s office.



A longtime Haralson County deputy has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Sgt. Ricky Parks served in law enforcement for 37 years. He spent the past two decades with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and had been a sergeant for more than 12 years.

During his career, Parks worked as a school resource officer in Haralson County schools and later served on patrol.

He was named Deputy of the Year and received the Medal of Valor for bravery, according to the sheriff’s office.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials said Parks was known for volunteering to help colleagues and for his sense of humor.

"Ricky’s presence was felt by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. His unwavering dedication to his duties, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and his positive spirit made him a cherished member of our law enforcement family," said Sheriff Stacy Williams. "He will be deeply missed, but the example he set and the impact he made will continue to guide us for years to come. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May God bless and comfort them."

What we don't know:

No details were released on how Parks died.